40% Khori oustees yet to take possession of Surajkund flats

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 2

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, which was directed to provide rehabilitation to the Khori Colony oustees in Surajkund, has made only 1,086 EWS flats ready for possession out of the total 2,545 flats. With 40 per cent of the allottees yet to take possession, many interested applicants do not meet the criteria for allotment. In June 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the colony due to violation of the PLPA Act.

Although the number of allottees under the rehabilitation process has risen to 1,077 after allotment given to another 76 applicants in the second phase on Monday, 1,468 flats are yet to be repaired, according to the sources in the MC. The repairs of the EWS flats in Bapu Nagar were launched last year with a budget of Rs 11 crore, but the authorities have been able to allot flats to only 20 per cent of the odd 5,500 applicants so far, though the number of affected families has been around 10,000.

An official claimed that all the flats for eligible persons are ready for possession, and the rest of the flats are under repairs. However, citing the monetary interest of getting a monthly rent of Rs 2,000 as a hurdle, he said the applicants were not interested in taking possession. The civic body had been directed to pay rent to all eligible persons until they get possession of the flats. Only about 100 families have shifted to flats against a total allotment of over 1,000. Around 360 persons have failed to collect allotment letters issued about six month ago.

Accusing the government of not allotting the flats to those who need them, Nirmal Gorana of the Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti claimed that over 4,000 eligible applicants have been left out of the process. He added that this was perhaps done because the civic body has a limited inventory of flats as compared to the number of affected families.

“I have been running from pillar to post since the launch of the process, but the officials turned me away for not meeting the criteria,” says Pritam Paswan, who lost his house in the Khori Colony demolition. “While I am among those interested in allotment, the authorities have allotted to many who are not,” he added. Claiming that their families had to pay around Rs 4,000 per month since their houses were demolished, Sunita and Arti are among those still waiting for a call from the MC.

According to an MC official, another draw will be held soon for the 1,246 eligible applicants. To meet the eligibility criteria, applicants need to produce documents like PPP, voter ID or proof of electricity connection from the DHBVN, he added.

