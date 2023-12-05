Gurugram: 40% of MCG's striking staff are 'relatives' of union leaders

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 4

Bringing recruitment in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) under the scanner, over 40 per cent of sanitation staff has been found related to members of local unions or hired on their recommendation.

Employees begin relay fast

Accusing the state government of indifference, they said it was the MC that was responsible for the plight of the city.

Meanwhile, sanitation drive,being jointly conducted by the MC and GMDA, has entered third day

While garbage lifting has started and main roads have been cleared by the JCBs, sweeping is yet to resume on city streets

With a majority of these employees skipping duties for almost a year, the authorities have launched a special inquiry into matter.

The Joint Commissioner (Sanitation), Dr Narender Kumar, will head the inquiry committee, as per the orders issued by MC Commissioner PC Meena.

It may be noted that around 2,000 sanitation workers continue to hold city to ransom for more than 50 days now by going on a strike.

As the civic body delved into their hiring details, it was revealed that a majority of them were family members and relatives of union leaders leading the protest. Besides, they were still being despite skipping their official duties.

A senior official said, “The strike is nothing, but a way to create nuisance and get paid without working. It has been found that a majority of employees, who are continuing the strike were always absent from duty or had multiple complaints against them from the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).”

“They are all related to each other. An enquiry has been marked to examine their hiring process and release of salaries despite absence. Any MC official found involved will also be penalised,” the official added.

Meanwhile, not giving two hoots to ultimatums by the civic body, the employees on strike intensified their protest by converting it into a relay hunger strike.

The mega sanitation drivehas entered third day. Sweeping is yet to resume on city streets.

