40% of penalty for power theft yet to be recovered in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 5

The recovery of penalty imposed in power theft cases in the Faridabad circle in the last financial period has been around 59 per cent.

The government has been able to recover an amount of Rs 20.78 crore (around 60 per cent) against a penalty of Rs 35 crore during 2022-23, according to sources in the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Line loss fourfold in rural areas The line loss (decrease in power from the source to the destination) in rural feeders has almost been four times than that in urban areas

While 10.71% line loss was recorded in urban feeders, it was 41.40% in rural feeders till November end last year.

The department is taking all measures to improve recovery levels and to contain line loss, said Naresh Kakkar, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN

Among the four main divisions, the highest number of 1,678 power theft cases were detected in the Greater Faridabad division. Ballabgarh division followed with 1,518 cases.

While the total penalty imposed in the district was Rs 3,499.74 lakh, the department managed to recover an amount of Rs 2077.92 crore only (59.37 percent).

Faridabad division was the best performing zone with lowest cases of thefts (448). It had a recovery percentage of 86.57 as an amount of Rs 223.81 lakh from the total penalty of Rs 258.53 lakh was recovered in 2022-23, according to details available with the department of power supply.

The lowest recovery level was in Ballabgarh division, where the department managed to recover around Rs 608.96 lakh against the penalty of Rs 1,243.43 lakh (48.96 percent).

In 2021-22, 4,001 power thefts were reported. The penalty imposed was Rs 3,002.01 lakh and Rs 1,055.38 lakh was recovered.

However, the line loss (decrease in power from the source to the destination) in rural feeders was almost been four times more than in urban areas. While 10.71 per cent line loss was recorded in urban feeders, it was 41.40 per cent in rural feeders till November end last year.

The department is taking all measures to improve recovery levels and to contain line loss, said Naresh Kakkar, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad