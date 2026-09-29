40% PGIMS patients carry Ayushman identification, only 6% avail benefits

Despite around 40% of patients admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, carrying Ayushman identification, only about 6% are actually availing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), according to an official communiqué issued by Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR).

The communiqué said the Chief Minister had taken note of the low enrolment at PGIMS and desired that it be substantially enhanced at the state’s premier tertiary-care hospital so that more eligible patients could avail themselves of the scheme.

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Taking note of the issue, the UHSR authorities have fixed responsibility on heads of all departments and units, as well as resident doctors, to ensure that eligible patients are duly enrolled under the scheme. The authorities have also directed that operational issues affecting its implementation be identified and resolved promptly.

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Only two departments — cardiology and orthopaedics — have achieved a 100% conversion rate, while medicine unit-III has recorded a conversion rate of around 95-100%, the communiqué said.

“Delays in registration at PGIMS due to staff shortages and the workload on existing staff, non-availability of medicines and surgical items, and the lengthy procurement process are among the key reasons for the low number of patients availing themselves of the scheme at the PGIMS. To address these issues, a dedicated Ayushman Cell has been constituted and 15 house surgeons from various departments have been roped in to streamline work related to the scheme,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

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The official said, “Over 8,000 patients from various districts of Haryana and neighbouring states visit the OPD and trauma centres at PGIMS every day for medical care. A significant number of these patients are beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and require surgeries, specialised procedures, and other essential treatments.”