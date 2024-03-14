Sirsa: 40 PPE kits given to sanitation workers

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 13

Union Minister of Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar was the chief guest at a district-level programme organised at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), on Wednesday. The event was part of the outreach programme for the marginalised sections and the minister addressed the beneficiaries.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented multiple schemes for the welfare of the downtrodden. Social upliftment and employment-based Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal was launched to aid the marginalised and backward classes and it will serve as a cornerstone in their upliftment.

During the event, he also distributed PPE kits among 40 beneficiaries and Ayushman cards to 15 sanitation workers. The beneficiaries were also shown a live broadcast of the PM’s address. He said that unlike previous governments the current government had embraced a culture of holistic development. The extensive expansion of welfare coverage in the last decade had inspired all Indians to dream big and aspire for more. The widespread reach of developmental and welfare schemes had ensured indispensable empowerment for various marginalised groups, aiding them in becoming ambitious and self-reliant.

