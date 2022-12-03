 40% rise in cases of cruelty against women in Gurugram : The Tribune India

40% rise in cases of cruelty against women in Gurugram

Gender discrimination, poverty and unemployment main reasons

40% rise in cases of cruelty against women in Gurugram


Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 2

Cases of crime against women are on the rise in Gurugram.

The city saw a jump of over 40 per cent in cases of cruelty against women over dowry harassment. As the trend of live-in relationships is on the rise, cases of rape on pretext of marriage have also increased. This year till November, 116 cases have been registered for rape on pretext of marriage.

According to the police record, 253 cases were registered last year in which women had complained about harassment or violence by husband or husband’s family over dowry. Till November this year, the number of cases of dowry harassment increased to 367. These were filed under Section 498-A (husband or the relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

A woman police officer said gender discrimination, poverty and unemployment are the main reasons behind the increase in cases of cruelty where dowry was sought.

Many complaints are never converted into FIR as at the last moment, the complainant woman withdrew the complaint due to family pressure.

“During the case study, we found that the main reason behind the rising cases of dowry harassment is lack of tolerance between couples. The women have also become more aware about their rights as our police have conducted special awareness campaigns from time to time for women,” said inspector Suman Sura, SHO of women police station.

“In the increase in rape cases in live-in relationships, we found those to be a result of lack of tolerance and immaturity. Young men and women become friends, start to live together, but later found something that they hadn’t expected. Then, the women moved the police and alleged rape,” she said.

There has been a significant decline in cases under the POCSO Act. Last year, 196 cases were registered under the POCSO Act. That number till November this year is 128.

Cases of molestation have also decreased in comparison to last year from 234 to 197. Last year, a total of 59 cases of rape were registered and this year, 47 cases have been registered till November. There were nine cases of gang rape last year and this year till November, the cases are nine.

