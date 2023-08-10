40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 9

In a major crackdown against illegal commercialisation of stilt-plus-four apartments in licenced colonies in the city, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has sealed 40 such establishments and issued sealing notices to over 200 structures in a month. Carrying out a sealing drive today, the Enforcement Wing sealed 18 properties in DLF colonies where commercial activities such as guest houses and spas etc. were being run from different floors. The department had issued show-cause notice to the owners. The notices have been issued in areas such as DLF Phase I to V, Sushant Lok Phase I, II and III, South City I and II, Uppal South End, Vipul World and Palam Vihar.

Manish Yadav, District Town Planner (Enforcement), said commercial activities in residential areas will not be allowed and they are identifying the residential premises with the help of survey teams constituted as per orders of TL Satyaprakash, Director General, Town and Country Planning.

“We have issued around 700 show-cause notices to date to owners of residential accommodations, which have commercial units running in violation of rules. Around 18 units have been sealed and by the end of this month, 200 more such houses will face action. We have also recommended that electricity and water connections of such houses should be disconnected immediately,” said Yadav.

The department claims that apart from causing traffic jams in residential areas, commercial establishments put heavy pressure on the existing power, water and sewage lines. The department is flooded with a large number of complaints from residents of private colonies due to problems created by these commercial establishments.

“Due to the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Nuh violence, the sealing drive lost a bit of pace. However, as the situation is normalising, we will resume the drive in full vigour,” added Yadav. Meanwhile, resident welfare associations have demanded similar action in the HSVP sectors like 14, 15, 17, 31, 45, 46, 56 etc. where majority of stilt-plus-four houses were commercial establishments.

