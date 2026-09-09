40 sanitation workers detained as garbage removal triggers protest in Fatehabad

Tension prevailed near a garbage dumping point along the highway near the HUDA Sector, Fatehabad, on Tuesday afternoon as the administration launched a cleanliness drive amid a 34-day strike by municipal council sanitation workers.

A team of officials, accompanied by police personnel, reached the dumping site to remove large piles of garbage that had accumulated there for several weeks. As news of the action spread, striking sanitation workers reached the spot and began protesting.

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The workers allegedly tried to stop the cleaning operation and surrounded the administrative team. They raised slogans against the government and the administration.

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As the situation became tense, the police intervened and detained nearly 40 protesting workers. They were taken to the police lines in police vehicles.

The administrative team was led by Duty Magistrate Satpal Rohaj. City SHO Sanjay Morwal, municipal council officials and the contractor’s team were also present at the site along with police personnel.

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After the workers were removed from the spot, the administration resumed the garbage removal operation. The police remained deployed at the site to prevent any further disruption.

The sanitation workers have been on strike for the past 34 days, which has led to the accumulation of garbage at several dumping points in the town.

Officials said the cleanliness drive was undertaken to clear the garbage that had remained piled up during the prolonged strike.