40 startups showcase innovations at Haryana Agricultural University exhibition.

Agriculture offers immense opportunities for young entrepreneurs, particularly in areas such as value addition, agri-processing, drones, artificial intelligence and smart farming, said Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), while inaugurating a startup exhibition at the university today.

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The exhibition was organised by HAU's Agri Business Incubation Centre (ABIC) at the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities to mark World Entrepreneurship Day. Forty startups showcased their products and innovations at the event.

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Prof Kamboj said India was rapidly emerging as a major hub for startups and innovation, and HAU had an important role to play in this transformation. He said entrepreneurship was not merely about starting businesses but also about creating employment, encouraging innovation and contributing to a stronger and self-reliant economy.

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“It is important to encourage young people not merely to look for jobs but to become job creators,” he said.

He said agriculture offered opportunities across the entire value chain — from production and processing to value addition, storage and marketing — as well as in emerging fields such as drones, artificial intelligence, sensor-based farming and organic and environment-friendly technologies.

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The Vice-Chancellor said the university's responsibility extended beyond imparting academic knowledge to preparing students for innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship. He urged students to understand the problems faced by farmers and develop commercially viable solutions to address them.

Research Director Dr Rajbir Garg said aspiring entrepreneurs could approach ABIC for guidance and support to turn new ideas into startups or scale up existing ventures. Applications for the startup programme are currently open, with September 10, 2026, set as the deadline. Details regarding eligibility and the application process are available on the university website, he said.

ABIC Director Dr Rajesh Gera said HAU's incubation centre was among the better-performing centres in North India. He said a good idea alone was not enough to make a startup successful.

“Technology, market demand, a viable business model, financial management and effective marketing are equally important,” he said, adding that ABIC provided innovators and startups expert guidance in these areas.

Entrepreneurs, including Ankit Ahlawat of Dujana village in Jhajjar district, Dr Deepika Ahlawat, Pradeep Duhan and Jitendra Kumar, also shared their startup experiences at the event.

Ahlawat, described as the country's only manufacturer of chicken protein as a replacement for whey protein, also spoke about his entrepreneurial journey.