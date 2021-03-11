40 subsidised urea bags seized from factory in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 6

A team of the CM flying squad raided a plywood factory in Damla village this morning and seized 40 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea from there.

Bal Mukund Sharma, quality control inspector of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, said they were informed by the flying squad about the raid.

He said 40 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea were loaded in a utility vehicle, which was parked inside the factory premises in the village when the team of the flying squad raided the place.

He said a case was registered against the driver of the utility vehicle Ramdas, factory owner and fertiliser dealer at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.