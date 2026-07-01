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Home / Haryana / 40-year-old man beaten to death in Panipat’s Khotpura village; nephew booked

40-year-old man beaten to death in Panipat’s Khotpura village; nephew booked

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a house in the street, in which the accused was seen attacking the deceased, sources said

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:13 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old man was beaten to death in Khotpura (Dera Manchuri) village of the district. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a building on the street. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.

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The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar of Khotpura (Dera Manchuri) village. The Sector 13/17 police registered a case and began a probe into the matter.

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Kavita, wife of the deceased, said in her complaint to the police that her husband Sushil Kumar was returning home late Tuesday evening. As he reached near the house of Bhani Ram, Sushil’s nephew Abhishek alias Bandar stopped him and assaulted him. Her husband fell down in the street, after which Abhishek picked up a heavy stone mortar and attacked Sushil’s head and face multiple times.

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Due to the assault, his face was badly damaged and he died on the spot, she said.

She further stated that Abhishek had been keeping enmity with his uncle, the deceased Sushil. The accused had quarrelled with Sushil earlier, after which the family complained to Dial 112. After the complaint was given to the police, Abhishek continued to hold a grudge against his uncle and was trying to take revenge, the complainant said. She alleged that Abhishek murdered her husband due to this enmity.

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Following information about the murder in the village, SHO Dalbir Singh, along with a police team and FSL teams, reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary at the civil hospital for the postmortem examination.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a house in the street, in which the accused was seen attacking Sushil, sources said. Abhishek also broke the scooter after murdering his uncle.

Dalbir Singh, SHO, 13/17, said the body of the deceased had been handed over to the victim’s kin after the post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against Abhishek alias Bandar under various sections of the BNS, and teams are conducting raids to nab the accused, the SHO added.

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