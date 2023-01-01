40-year-old man crushed to death

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 31

A 40 year-old-man who was going to Manali with his friends to celebrate New Year was crushed to death by a speeding SUV on under construction Delhi-Mumbai e-way near Dhunela village today.

The victim, Yogender, was hit when he was crossing the road in the wee hours.

Complainant Pawan Kumar stated that he along with his friends Yogender, Rinku, Ajay, Gopi and Khem Chand, alias Kullad, had left for Manali on Friday evening.

“Around 2 am we stopped near Dhunela village. Yogender went to the other side of the road to find direction for Manali. As he was heading back, a speeding SUV coming from Gurugram hit him. He died on the spot,” said Pawan.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC.