40-year-old women ‘set on fire’ by brother-in-law in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 11
A 40-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her brother-in-law after pouring oil on her in Uncha Majra village in the Pataudi area on Saturday. The woman and her brother-in-law are being treated at the Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after receiving serious burn injuries. An FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station, said the police.
The police said the accused was identified as Hem Karan, who allegedly set his brother’s wife, Kailash Devi, on fire after pouring oil on her following an altercation. Both were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Since their condition was critical, they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital. An FIR had been registered.
