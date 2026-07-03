40 yrs on, Fatehabad family selects integrity over financial benefit

In a rare example of honesty and respect, a family in Chandpura village of Fatehabad district honoured a nearly four-decade-old land deal by transferring a plot worth around Rs 15 lakh for its original sale price of just Rs 5,000.

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The story dates back to 1988, when Vilayati Ram sold an 8 marla plot to Baldev Singh for Rs 5,000. The agreement was handwritten in a diary and witnessed by five respected villagers. However, the sale was never formally registered.

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Over the years, both Vilayati Ram and Baldev Singh passed away. The land was also recorded in government revenue records in the name of Madan Lal Garg, son of Vilayati Ram’s elder brother, making the matter legally complicated.

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To resolve the issue, a social meeting was held in Jakhal Mandi in the presence of councillors, village elders and social workers. After discussions, the Garg family decided to honour the commitment made by their late elders.

Despite the plot now being valued at nearly Rs 15 lakh, the family completed the legal registration in favour of Tarsem Singh, son of Baldev Singh, without demanding any additional payment.

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The registration process was completed at the tehsil office, bringing an end to a transaction that had remained pending for almost four decades.

The decision has won widespread appreciation in the area, with residents praising the Garg family for choosing integrity over financial gain. Tarsem Singh thanked the family as well as the councillors and community members who helped resolve the matter, calling it a living example of trust, brotherhood and respect for one’s word.