DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 40 yrs on, Fatehabad family selects integrity over financial benefit

40 yrs on, Fatehabad family selects integrity over financial benefit

Transfers Rs15L plot for just Rs 5,000

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only
Advertisement

In a rare example of honesty and respect, a family in Chandpura village of Fatehabad district honoured a nearly four-decade-old land deal by transferring a plot worth around Rs 15 lakh for its original sale price of just Rs 5,000.

Advertisement

The story dates back to 1988, when Vilayati Ram sold an 8 marla plot to Baldev Singh for Rs 5,000. The agreement was handwritten in a diary and witnessed by five respected villagers. However, the sale was never formally registered.

Advertisement

Over the years, both Vilayati Ram and Baldev Singh passed away. The land was also recorded in government revenue records in the name of Madan Lal Garg, son of Vilayati Ram’s elder brother, making the matter legally complicated.

Advertisement

To resolve the issue, a social meeting was held in Jakhal Mandi in the presence of councillors, village elders and social workers. After discussions, the Garg family decided to honour the commitment made by their late elders.

Despite the plot now being valued at nearly Rs 15 lakh, the family completed the legal registration in favour of Tarsem Singh, son of Baldev Singh, without demanding any additional payment.

Advertisement

The registration process was completed at the tehsil office, bringing an end to a transaction that had remained pending for almost four decades.

The decision has won widespread appreciation in the area, with residents praising the Garg family for choosing integrity over financial gain. Tarsem Singh thanked the family as well as the councillors and community members who helped resolve the matter, calling it a living example of trust, brotherhood and respect for one’s word.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts