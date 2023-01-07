400 cops in Gurugram to help commuters

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,January 6

The Gurugram police has deployed 400 police personnel on Sohna elevated road, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) to prevent mishaps in the city. The step was taken due to low visibility, owing to foggy conditions.

The cops will be stationed between 10pm and 9am. Three accidents have occurred on these roads in the past three days. No one was hurt in these mishaps. “Riders and police control room vans have been deployed on these stretches to enforce the speed limit,” said a police officer, adding that the patrolling teams would also help drivers to tow vehicles in case of breakdowns.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said, “We have received at least 15 complaints requesting us to increase night patrolling. We have identified 40 spots on major roads such as National Highway No. 48, Kundi-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Sohna road, Sohna elevated road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), where most of the accidents take place during foggy conditions. Teams are deployed at each crossing and we are monitoring speed and lane driving for safe commuting.”

The traffic police has also written to the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is prepared for the foggy conditions. The NHAI has been asked to paint the medians, and install blinker lights and reflector tapes at all entry and exit points, road-stud reflectors for ensuring lane-driving.