400 pvt schools to hold board exams

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 16

The Board of School Education Haryana, (BSEH), Bhiwani, has involved private schools in conducting the board examinations which will begin on February 27. It has set up examination centres in around 400 private schools which, as per officials, is a step to bring transparency in conducting the exams.

All new centres have to install CCTV cameras to ensure cheating-free tests.

“After receiving instruction from the Directorate of Secondary Education not to make 139 Government Model Sanskriti Schools, which are now affiliated to the CBSE, as exam centres as well as not to involve their staff members in conducting examinations, we have set up new centres in private schools,” said Dr Ved Parkash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH.

“The participation of the private schools in conducting examinations will ensure transparency due to their existing infrastructure and the CCTV cameras,” said the Chairman.

“The cameras are very important in board exams as nowadays students are often cheating, copying and indulging in malpractices. A command and control centre will be set up at the board headquarters where live feed will be available of all centres, so that these centres could be monitored directly,” Dr Yadav added.

He said it was a new beginning and private school staff would be involved in conducting the examination. The principal of the private school concerned would be the centre superintendent, and the students of the same school would not be given the same centre. Their centre would be in another school, he added.