400 street vendors to be shifted to Jagadhri modern vending zone

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 12

As many as 400 street vendors will be soon shifted to state’s first modern vending zone, which is being built by Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) at Ganesh Nagar, situated close to Sector 17 in Jagadhri.

With the setting up of this vending zone, the residents of Jagadhri will be able to get goods of their requirement under one roof. At the same time, the residents will also get rid of the problem of traffic jams that allegedly happen every day due to the street vendors in several areas of the city.

Madan Chauhan, Mayor, along with Councillor Preeti Johar inspected the vending zone on Thursday.During the inspection, the Mayor directed the officers to complete the remaining works of the vending zone at the earliest. “It is the first modern vending zone of the state. The construction work and several other related works are in the final stage. The street vendors of Jagadhri area will soon be shifted here,” said Chauhan.

He said more than 400 street vendors of Jagadhri area would be able to work at one place in this vending zone being built in the name of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.“The vending zone has been named as ‘Manohar Street Vending Zone’,” said the Mayor.

Virender Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, said that it was a good step of the MCYJ as it would help to ease the problem of congestion from several roads of Jagadhri caused by street vendors.

According to the information, sheds had been built in the vending zone to protect vendors and their goods from rain and sun. Besides, the arrangement of drinking water has been put in place and the arrangements of electricity, street lights and toilets are being made.