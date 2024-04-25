400-year-old bronze idols found at Baghnaki village in Gurugram

Kulwinder Sandhu
Gurugram, April 24
A local resident of Baghnaki village in Manesar tehsil of Gurugram district has found three idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi during an excavation work in his plot for laying the foundation of a house.
One of the idols is of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi together in a sitting position. Made of bronze, the idols are believed to be over 400 years old. However, their antiquity will be determined and established by historians of the archaeological department after a thorough study.
As per details, a local resident, Prabhu Dyal, recently bought a plot at the village. Last week, he started excavation work with the help of a JCB machine to lay the foundation of his new house. Surprisingly, during excavation, he found the three idols. Though he tried to keep the idols with him, but the driver of the JCB informed the police.
The local police visited Dyal’s house and took the idols into their custody. The Deputy Director of the department, Banani Bhattacharya, and archaeological expert, Dr Kush Dhebar, reached the Bilaspur police station on Monday. The police officially handed over the idols to them. The department, in its preliminary observation, has stated that the idols are priceless.
