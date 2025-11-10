4,000 accidental deaths in Haryana till October; DGP orders special measures to curb ‘man‑made disaster’

In what yet again highlights the poor road safety situation in Haryana, 4,000 people lost their lives in accidents up to October this year. Calling it a "man‑made disaster", DGP OP Singh said that while 800 people died in murders, five times more died in accidents — which proves roads were bigger killers.

Gurugram tops the notoriety chart with 330 deaths and 805 accidents recorded; 595 people reportedly died in these accidents. Second in line is Sonepat, where 602 accidents were reported and 269 lives were lost. Panipat has recorded the third‐highest number of accident deaths at 246, in 427 accidents so far this year. The state has reported 7,555 accidents up to October this year; last year the number stood at 7,123. Drawing attention to the havoc, the DGP has issued a special plan to state cops, including measures like jail term for drunk drivers.

In a letter sent to all field officers — including SHOs, DSPs and traffic police — Haryana DGP OP Singh has asked officers to identify accident‑prone spots, repair damaged stretches, and ensure that broken‑down vehicles are removed immediately. Until such vehicles are cleared, cones with reflective tape must be placed to alert other drivers.

Police have been directed to take strict action against drunk driving and overspeeding. “Drivers found under the influence of alcohol will face 15 to 20 days in jail, while overspeeding vehicles will be challaned without leniency,” the letter adds.

“Most of the victims in Haryana’s road accidents are pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Staff will be deployed at vulnerable locations and take strict action against hit-and-run drivers, including cancellation of driving licences and jail terms up to two years,” said Singh.

Officers have been instructed to ensure that accident victims are taken to the nearest hospital within 30 minutes.

Police will also work with the Public Works Department to fix poor road designs, missing signage and unsafe cuts. Engineers responsible for design faults may be investigated in serious accidents.

Each police station has been told to review accident data from November and December last year and aim to reduce fatalities this winter. Officers who succeed will be honoured on Republic Day, while those who fail due to lack of effort will face departmental action.