405 challaned for wrong-side driving

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 16

In a special campaign against wrong-side and lane driving, as many as 590 drivers were challaned by the traffic police in the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson of the Police Department, Sube Singh, said the traffic cops imposed a penalty of Rs 2.89 lakh against the offenders during the drive carried out in several parts of the city. He said while 405 challans have been issued for wrong-side driving, another 185 challans for wrong-lane driving by vehicles on the main roads.