405 challaned for wrong-side driving in a day

Faridabad, January 14
In a special campaign against wrong-side and lane driving, as many as 590 drivers were challaned by the traffic police in the past 24 hours.
The spokesperson of the Police Department, Sube Singh, said the traffic cops imposed a penalty of Rs 2.89 lakh against the offenders during the drive carried out in several parts of the city.
He said while 405 challans have been issued for wrong-side driving, another 185 challans were related to wrong-lane driving by vehicles on the main roads and the national highway. Claiming that wrong-side or wrong-lane driving are the main factors behind the accidents, he said the violation during the rush hours or in the night time could be more risky for commuters.
Revealing that besides carrying out an awareness drive regarding safe driving, he said the cops have also started putting reflectors on the vehicles to improve the visibility during the foggy weather conditions, when the chances of accidents are high. The drive against the violations of the traffic rules would continue, he said.
