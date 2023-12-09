408 drug peddlers nabbed in Dabwali by cops this year

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 8

The Dabwali subdivision in Sirsa district, which was recently upgraded to a police district, has emerged as a hub of drug-peddling.

The police arrested the highest number (408) of peddlers from Dabwali this year, followed by Sirsa (402), Fatehabad (353), Hisar (236), Jind (148) and Hansi (88). Dabwali, which shares borders with both Rajasthan and Punjab, is badly afflicted with widespread drug addiction. There have been several drug-related deaths.

The police have launched a crackdown on drugs to smash the web of peddlers in the district. A number of “informers” reportedly alert the peddlers about imminent police raids. Cops are finding it difficult to smash the network as female family members of drug peddlers are also involved.

