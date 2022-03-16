Rs 40 lakh property tax recovered during sealing drive in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 15

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) continued its sealing drive on the second day. It has sealed three properties and also recovered Rs 40.71 lakh property tax from various tax defaulters during the sealing process.

Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC, said their drive would continue in the coming days also. When the team members led by EO Devender Narwal reached to seal different properties as the dues were not paid, the property owners paid their dues on the spot. The Commissioner said on Meerut road, a palace owner deposited Rs 4.40 lakh, while building material supplier deposited Rs 3.79 lakh, and a cement shop owner has pending dues of Rs 6.24 lakh and another property owner has dues of Rs 5.87 lakh. Besides, a property owner who has 14 shops and has pending dues of Rs 13.68 lakh, which he deposited when the team members reached there to seal it.