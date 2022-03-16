Rs 40 lakh property tax recovered during sealing drive in Karnal

Karnal, March 15
The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) continued its sealing drive on the second day. It has sealed three properties and also recovered Rs 40.71 lakh property tax from various tax defaulters during the sealing process.
Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC, said their drive would continue in the coming days also. When the team members led by EO Devender Narwal reached to seal different properties as the dues were not paid, the property owners paid their dues on the spot. The Commissioner said on Meerut road, a palace owner deposited Rs 4.40 lakh, while building material supplier deposited Rs 3.79 lakh, and a cement shop owner has pending dues of Rs 6.24 lakh and another property owner has dues of Rs 5.87 lakh. Besides, a property owner who has 14 shops and has pending dues of Rs 13.68 lakh, which he deposited when the team members reached there to seal it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...