Rs 41.30 cr scam in cash awards to sportspersons: CAG report

Says state government distributed money to ineligible players

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 23

Haryana, considered the sports powerhouse of the country, distributed cash awards worth Rs 41.30 crore to ineligible sportspersons, says the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The CAG report was tabled before the Vidhan Sabha on March 22.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Department (SYAD) of Haryana had laid down the parameters for the grant of cash awards to outstanding sportspersons in international and national competitions in August 1993.

As per the rules, cash awards are given in nine identified competitions. The Haryana Sports Policy was revised with the introduction of nine new identified competitions in 2001, which was further revised in 2009. The Haryana Sports and Physical Fitness Policy, 2015, introduced three new competitions under the youth category.

However, the junior and sub-junior category competitions were not included in all above policies. Later in September 2019, the department notified the cash award scheme for cash awards to junior and sub-junior categories too inclusive of youth and cadet categories tournaments with effect from April 2017.

“The scrutiny of records of the Director, SYAD, and eight district-level offices (Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sonepat and Rohtak) out of 22 District Sports & Youth Affairs Officers (DSYAOs) revealed that the department paid cash awards amounting to Rs 41.30 crore to 4,256 individuals (in the whole state) during 2004-05 to 2015-16 under junior and sub-junior categories, which also included youth and cadet categories for international and national competitions conducted by recognised sports bodies,” said the CAG report.

The junior and sub-junior categories were not eligible for any cash award prior to the notification issued in September 2019. During this period, 2,467 junior players received Rs 23.15 crore, 1,494 sub-junior players got Rs 14.17 crore and 187 youth players were awarded Rs 2.19 crore. Also, 108 cadet players got Rs 1.79 crore.

The audit scrutinised 480 out of these 4,256 cases, provided by eight selected district-level offices, for examining the records of the claims of the ineligible sportspersons. It was observed that DSYAO, Kurukshetra, and Jhajjar did not produce any records related to 269 ineligible individuals on the plea of the flooding of the office building and fire incident in February 2016.

Further, it was noticed that out of the balance 211 cases, only 90 application forms were produced to audit in balance six selected districts on the grounds that records were destroyed due to flooding water, termites and roof leakage.

“Out of the 90 application forms produced, 22 cases were not certified by two DSYAOs and in 15 cases relating to three DSYAOs, application forms were not certified by the Sports Federation. It was further observed that in nine cases, the principals concerned of the school did not attest the photo of the claimant and in one case, the signature of the claimant was missing (DSYAO, Jind). Hence, the authenticity of the claims could not be assessed in the audit,” says CAG.

In reply, the Additional Chief Secretary, SYAD, admitted (April 2022) the facts. When the fact was brought to the notice of the CM on June 15, 2018, he ordered to frame the policy of giving cash awards to junior, sub-junior and youth category athletes. The final action is still awaited from the department, said CAG.

Records ‘got destroyed’ in flooding, fire

  • District Sports & Youth Affairs Officers, Kurukshetra, and Jhajjar did not produce any records related to 269 ineligible individuals on the plea of flooding of the office building and fire incident in 2016
  • Of the balance 211 cases, only 90 application forms were produced to audit in balance six selected districts on the grounds that records were destroyed due to flooding, termites & roof leakage
  • The audit scrutinised 480 out of these 4,256 cases, provided by eight selected district-level offices, for examining the records of the claims of the ineligible sportspersons
  • As per the rules, cash awards are given in nine identified competitions. The Haryana Sports Policy was revised with the introduction of nine new identified competitions in 2001, which was further revised in 2009

