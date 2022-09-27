41 bikers challaned for using modified silencers in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 26

The Kurukshetra police have come down heavily on the use of modified silencers. Challans have been issued to those riders whose two-wheelers emit gunshot-like sound.

As many as 41 challans have been issued during the last week and the SHOs have been directed to keep a watch on the violators as well as the mechanics in their respective areas who make changes in the silencers.

Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said, “Youngsters use these modified silencers in motorcycles to emit a gunshot-like cracking sound which is a big nuisance. The sound is used to get the attention of the public but sometimes the same sound creates panic among motorists on roads.”

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Following repeated complaints, a drive has been launched in the district against the users of modified silencers, especially on the motorcycles commonly known as ‘Bullet’. Along with 41 challans, three bikes have also been impounded during the special drive as their documents were incomplete. The violators have been directed to get their silencers changed. We have warned them that their vehicles will be impounded and if they are caught again for the same violation.”“We are also appealing to the citizens not to use such modified silencers on their vehicles as it causes noise pollution and panic among fellow motorists which can lead to accidents. Directions have also been issued to the mechanics, who change the silencers, not to make such modifications as legal action will be initiated against them too. All SHOs have been directed to keep a watch on such activities and the traffic police too have been asked to intensify checking” the SP said. Earlier this month, the Ambala police had also issued warnings to three mechanics who changed the silencers of the motorcycles.

SHOs told to keep strict vigil

Earlier this month, the Ambala police had issued 196 challans besides impounding 40 motorcycles for using modified silencers

All SHOs have been directed to keep a watch on such activities and the traffic police have also been asked to intensify checking

SP’s appeal to citizens We are appealing to citizens not to use modified silencers on their vehicles as it causes noise pollution and panic among fellow motorists. Directions have also been issued to mechanics not to make such modifications. — Surinde Singh Bhoria, SP

#kurukshetra