41 units violate waste-disposal norms, Faridabad MC slaps Rs 10.5 lakh fine

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 26

The health wing of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 10.55 lakh on bulk waste generators (BWG) for violating the waste disposal norms in the past two months. As many as 41 challans have been issued against the offenders in this period.

“Over 250 BWG’s are on MC’s radar. As many as 47 units comprising restaurants, hotels, hospitals clinics and other commercial units have been issued notices in March and April,” said Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Health Officer. Revealing that the BWG category here is applied on those units producing a daily waste of 50 kg or more, she said the civic body is authorised to issue challans to recover the penalty for non-compliance of the norms. She said survey of such units was being done on a regular basis.

As per the norms, the BWG’s are required to follow effective waste management practices such as waste segregation on their premises, ensuring 100 per cent recycling of plastic waste and adopting appropriate disposal channels, especially for medical and e-waste. Hotels, offices, business houses, marriage venues, hospitals and residential societies generate over 100-kg waste daily, according to officials. The bulk generators like offices, commercial establishments, industries are to segregate the plastic waste at source, hand over segregated waste, pay user fee according to by-laws of the local bodies, as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The MC has issued as many as 102 challans since January 2022 and have imposed a penalty of around Rs 26 lakh. The highest number of 32 challans were issued in May last year in which a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh was imposed, it is revealed. Though many of the challans were yet to be paid, the authorities have claimed that the matter was being taken up as per the norms set by the government.