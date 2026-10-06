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Home / Haryana / 41 years after alleged land record fraud, former sarpanch held in Hisar

41 years after alleged land record fraud, former sarpanch held in Hisar

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:39 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A former sarpanch in police custody in Hisar.
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Nearly a decade after a criminal case was registered over the alleged tampering of land revenue records and preparation of forged documents dating back to 1985, the former sarpanch of the village was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The former sarpanch, Shiv Lal (76), was head of the joint panchayat comprising Dhani Khan Bahadur, Dhani Garan and Dhani Mirdad villages when the alleged manipulation of documents occurred in 1985. These villages have since become separate village panchayats. Shiv Lal was produced in court and sent to judicial custody till October 8.

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SI Chandiram, the investigating officer in the case, said the investigation was continuing following the arrest of the former sarpanch.

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The police said, the case was registered on a complaint by Devi Dayal Singla, who alleged that 28 acres recorded in the name of his father, Kulwant Rai, in 1985 had allegedly been shown in the name of the village panchayat in the revenue records. The complainant accused the then sarpanch, Shiv Lal, and others of conspiring to prepare forged revenue records and take possession of the land.

During the probe, the police found that the correction in the girdawari recorded in Kulwant Rai’s name in favour of the panchayat was allegedly made on the basis of a purported order dated October 14, 1985. However, the original record of the purported resolution and the order dated October 14, 1985, could not be traced during theprobe, the police said.

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The case was registered in 2016, following which the police had prepared a cancellation report. The probe was subsequently resumed after a civil court ruling in the land dispute went in favour of the complainant on January 22, 2026. Further probe was ordered on April 18. The police subsequently obtained relevant records from the revenue and panchayat departments. The probe is still on, the police said.

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