41-yr-old man succumbs to bullet injuries; Rs 6 lakh looted

Rewari, September 19
A 41-year-old man was shot dead by three-unidentified motorcyclists here in a Sector-3 locality on Monday evening. They also looted Rs 6 lakh from the victim before fleeing the spot.
The deceased, identified as Vishal Sharma of Sangwari village, was working with a private company. His work entailed collecting cash from people.
Vishal was shot at when he was going to deposit cash to the company office in Rewari on a motorcycle. The assailants waylaid him near the market in Sector-3 and decamped with the cash after opening fire at him.
The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. SP Deepak Saharan said an investigation was underway.
