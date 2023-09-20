41-yr-old man succumbs to bullet injuries; Rs 6 lakh looted

Tribune News Service

Rewari, September 19

A 41-year-old man was shot dead by three-unidentified motorcyclists here in a Sector-3 locality on Monday evening. They also looted Rs 6 lakh from the victim before fleeing the spot.

The deceased, identified as Vishal Sharma of Sangwari village, was working with a private company. His work entailed collecting cash from people.

Vishal was shot at when he was going to deposit cash to the company office in Rewari on a motorcycle. The assailants waylaid him near the market in Sector-3 and decamped with the cash after opening fire at him.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. SP Deepak Saharan said an investigation was underway.

