Rs 42,500 challan issued for emitting cracker sound

Faridabad, May 21
The owner of a motorcycle has been issued a challan of Rs 42,500 by the local police for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The motorcycle, a Royal Enfield, was intercepted at a barricade near City Park in Ballabgarh on Tuesday for emitting loud cracker sound. Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, said the youth driving the motorcycle was unable to produce valid documents.
