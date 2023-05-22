Rs 42,500 challan issued for emitting cracker sound

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 21

The owner of a motorcycle has been issued a challan of Rs 42,500 by the local police for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The motorcycle, a Royal Enfield, was intercepted at a barricade near City Park in Ballabgarh on Tuesday for emitting loud cracker sound. Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, said the youth driving the motorcycle was unable to produce valid documents.