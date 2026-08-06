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Home / Haryana / 42.69 lakh notices issued under special electoral roll revision

42.69 lakh notices issued under special electoral roll revision

The process of making the electoral rolls error-free and updated was continuing in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, on Wednesday said 42.69 lakh notices had been issued to unmapped voters and those having anomalies in their electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.The process of making the electoral rolls error-free and updated was continuing in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission, said an official statement.
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Of the 44.86 lakh notices to be generated, 42.69 lakh had been issued so far. The notices were being delivered to the voters concerned through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), while the process of issuing the remaining notices was under way.

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Till August 5, the election office had received 8,942 Form No. 6 applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, 194 Form No. 7 applications and 8,294 Form No. 8 applications for correction of entries.

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During the revision exercise, BLOs are undertaking door-to-door verification besides distributing and collecting forms and disposing of claims and objections.

Considering the scale and nature of the work involved in the SIR campaign, the Election Commission has announced a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 for each BLO and BLO Supervisor engaged in the exercise, in addition to their annual honorarium.

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The Chief Electoral Officer has appealed to all eligible voters to check their names in the preliminary electoral roll. Those whose names are missing can submit Form No. 6, while those seeking correction of entries can submit Form No. 8 by August 30.

The forms can be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned or BLO to ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll.

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