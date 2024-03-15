42 cases of online fraud lodged in Hisar range this year

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 14

With the increasing number of cyber frauds being reported in the region, the Hisar range Additional Director General of Police, M Ravi Kiran, urged people to be alert about suspicious calls and SMSes on their mobile phone.

The ADGP held a review meeting of the cyber fraud cases today. It came to light that a total of 42 cases under the Cyber-Crime and Information Technology (IT) Act had been registered in the range this year till now. The maximum number of cases (16) have been registered in Hisar district, followed Sirsa and Jind districts with nine cases each. Fatehabad and Hansi police districts have registered five and three cases, respectively. “The police have arrested 27 persons in these cases till now,” said a police spokesperson.

The ADGP said the cyber criminals used new methods to trap people. “They target the common man by creating fake websites in the name of government institutions, police departments etc., send notices to people, threaten them and try to cheat them,” he said. In another method, criminals pose as customs officer and make calls from foreign phone numbers. If you receive such a call, be alert and immediately inform the police on cyber helpline number 1930,” he said.

There are instances where cyber criminals make fake calls about the arrest of a relative by the police abroad for some crime and demand money in lieu of the release.

Besides, people should be cautious about links sent in messages sent by the fraudsters asking for payment of electricity bill/mobile bill.” Never click on these types of links because no company sends these types of links to its customers,” he said. He said some cyber criminals also posed as bank officials, send web links and contact gullible people on the pretext of updating KYC information online. In other instances, cyber criminals make video calls and play obscene videos and take screenshots of the call. They then threaten people of making the photo viral.

