Rs42-cr road project launched by Faridabad agency

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 15

The newly set up Faridabad Metropolitan Development Agency (FMDA) has started repairs and construction work of some of the main roads here.

With the launch of a project worth Rs 42 crore, the FMDA has started the work of taking over the roads that have a width of 30 metres or more.

With around 195-km-long roads set to be taken over by the FMDA, it is for the first time that it has started work on the ground, say officials of the district administration. Earlier, the work of repair and maintenance was entrusted with the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The road projects launched by the FMDA include the dividing road of Sectors 11 and 12, also known as the Mini Secretariat road and the YMCA road (the dividing road of Sectors 6 and 10). The budget of these two roads is Rs 29.5 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively. Besides these, the FMDA has aso proposed to start the reconstruction of the dividing road of Sectors 12 and 15 and the Vyapar Mandal Road in the NIT area of the city. The total length of the four roads already selected is 4,625 metres (4.6 km). “The FMDA targets to take over many other roads in the city in the near future for repairs and upkeep,’’ says a senior official.

With the condition of the majority of roads in dilapidated condition, sources in the district administration claim that the project undertaken by the FMDA has also been a victim of delay as the approval took several months. “Though work of repairs of some of the roads have been launched, commuters are still at the receiving end as the condition of many other roads is poor,” says SK Sharma, Coordinator, Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO involved in traffic safety tasks.

Formed in 2019, the FMDA has announced plans to take over some of the prominent assets of departments like the HSVP, HSIIDC and the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), which include projects related to water supply, sewage treatment plants and properties like cricket stadium and the city bus service.

To handle main roads