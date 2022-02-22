42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 21

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) investigators have asked a complainant to provide a Hindi translation of a complaint lodged by him in English more than three years ago.

The charges levelled in the complaint included gross irregularities in appointments, nepotism, misappropriation of funds, misuse of emergency powers by the former vice-chancellor and harassment of those who opposed his wrongful acts.

The Haryana Government ordered an inquiry on the said complaint by the SVB, which was initiated in July, 2019.

The SVB investigators called the complainant on February 18, 2022, and asked him to submit a Hindi translation of his complaint so that they could understand it and investigate the matter.

“More than 42 months after I lodged the complaint and more than 30 months after the state government ordered a Vigilance inquiry into the allegations, the SVB officials have sought a Hindi translation of the complaint,” says Pannikker, who has also written to the Director-General (SVB) to get the matter probed thoroughly after getting an FIR registered.

Inspector Ram Niwas of the SVB, Rohtak, conceded that a Hindi translation of the complaint (which was originally lodged in English) has been sought, adding that investigation was going on in the matter.

On the other hand, Punia has refuted the allegations levelled against him, maintaining that he had acted in accordance with the MDU Acts and statutes during his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor.

Irregularities during VC’s tenure

On July 21, 2018, Dr Anil Pannikker had sent a 237-page plaint

It related to large-scale financial and other irregularities allegedly committed during the tenure of Prof BK Punia, a former VC of Maharshi Dayanand University Rohtak

The plaint was addressed to the then Haryana Governor-cum-MDU Chancellor, state Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, demanding a thorough probe

#haryana state vigilance bureau