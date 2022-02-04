42-yr-old shot

Gurugram, February 3
A 42-year-old man was shot near his house in Rithoj village by unidentified assailants late on Wednesday night.
An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi police station. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. The deceased is identified as Sanjay Khatana. He received two gunshot wounds in head and neck. According to the police, the victim was shot around 2 am. —
