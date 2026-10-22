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Home / Haryana / 4,200 students sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in Rohtak

4,200 students sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in Rohtak

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Students of Model School sing the national song in Rohtak.
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The Model Education Society, Rohtak, organised a mass singing ceremony at Model School in Sector 4 on Wednesday to mark 150 years of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. More than 4,200 students and staff members from all branches of Model School participated enthusiastically in the event. The collective rendition conveyed a message of patriotism, solidarity and devotion to the nation, inspiring students to appreciate India’s historical legacy and uphold its national values.

Deputy Commissioner and Model Education Society president Satbir Singh, while addressing the gathering, said such initiatives played a significant role in strengthening national consciousness, patriotism and a sense of collective responsibility among students. He emphasised the importance of connecting the younger generation with the country’s rich heritage and enduring values.

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Aruna Taneja, Principal of Model School, Ambedkar Chowk, said the campus resonated with patriotic fervour as participants sang ‘Vande Mataram’ together, expressing their love for the motherland and reaffirming their commitment to national unity, cultural heritage and the values that bind the country together.

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“The event has strengthened the feeling of love and respect for the nation in everyone’s hearts,” she added.

Rajesh Sehgal, Secretary of the Model Education Society, said the programme brought the entire school community together to pay tribute to India’s glorious traditions and the inspiring legacy of the freedom movement.

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