425 witnesses, only 58 examined in 11 years: Why HC granted bail to Satlok Ashram chief Rampal in 2014 violence case

More than a decade in custody, a trial moving at a fraction of its intended pace, and age catching up—these factors converged as the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted regular bail to “preacher” Rampal of Satlok Ashram in a 2014 violence case.

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The high court’s order turns significantly on numbers that tell their own story: 11 years, three months and 21 days in custody, 425 prosecution witnesses cited, but only 58 examined so far. With the bulk of evidence yet to be recorded, the court found little prospect of the trial concluding anytime soon.

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Allowing Rampal’s appeal against the Hisar trial court’s refusal of bail, the bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Ramesh Kumari ruled: “Considering the long incarceration of the appellant/accused which is more than 11 years and his age being about 75 years and that majority of the witnesses are yet to be examined, it is a fit case to release the appellant/accused on regular bail.”

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Why did the High Court grant bail?

One of the factors was prolonged incarceration without a conclusion of the trial. The bench was told that Rampal had been behind bars since December 8, 2014. The high court placed decisive weight on this prolonged custody, especially in the absence of any near-term conclusion of the trial.

The other factor was the trial progressing at a slow pace. The prosecution cited 425 witnesses, but only 58 have been examined in over 11 years. The bench noted: “The conclusion of the trial is likely to take some time as the prosecution is yet to examine the remaining witnesses.”

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Age of the accused was also a factor taken into consideration. At around 75 years, Rampal’s advanced age was also factored in while assessing continued incarceration.

Parity with the co-accused also added weight to Rampal’s plea. The court was informed that about 900 accused had already been granted regular bail, tilting the balance further in favour of the appellant.

What is the case about?

The FIR alleged that Rampal, along with over 900 followers, resisted his arrest at Satlok Ashram in Barwala, Hisar district, in 2014. As per the prosecution, large numbers of supporters gathered, some armed, and allegedly used women and children as a shield.

The situation escalated into violence, including stone pelting, firing, and the use of petrol bombs, leaving police personnel and others injured.

What conditions has the court imposed?

Even while granting bail, the high court issued a clear caution. Rampal was directed “not to promote any kind of ‘mob mentality’ and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency to cause breach in peace, law and order.”

The bench added a warning: “In case appellant/accused is found to be indulging in activities having trappings of inciting others to commit any offence, it shall be open to the state to take steps for cancellation of bail.”

The larger takeaway

Without stating it in so many words, the order reflects a deeper concern rooted in constitutional guarantees—continued incarceration cannot become punitive when trials remain incomplete for years.

With less than one-seventh of witnesses examined over a decade, the case illustrates how delay itself can become a decisive factor in bail adjudication.