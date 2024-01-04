43.7 kg contraband seized in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, January 3

The anti-narcotics cell of the local police has seized a total of 43.745 kg of narcotics in two separate cases in the past 24 hours in the city. The accused in both cases are reportedly absconding.

Additional SP Jasleen Kaur on Wednesday said a police team raided two houses in the Tractor Market area on Tuesday after getting a tip-off. This led to the recovery of 10.41 kg of ganja from one of the houses. The police, that raided another house in the area, found 33.33 kg of ganja after a search. The market value of the seized contraband is nearly Rs 4.3 lakh, it is reported.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal