43% posts of teacher lying vacant in Faridabad government schools

Faridabad, January 8

As many as 42.96 per cent of the posts of regular teachers are lying vacant in government schools of the district.

The district has a total of 2,824 regular teachers but the sanctioned strength of such teachers is 4,951, said sources in the Education Department.

Though as many as 1,469 Guest Teachers have also been hired by the department on contract basis, the overall shortage of teachers is yet to be redressed.

The total number of government schools in the district is 378 and a majority of these have been battling with shortage of teachers, said the sources. “Some of the schools have less than 50 per cent of the sanctioned staff, which affects the teaching work,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity.

He claimed many Government Model Sanskriti Schools, run by the Education Department, were also facing shortage. He said some schools had just one teacher to cater to 200 or more students at one time. Many schools that were upgraded to provide education on the CBSE pattern are also faced with similar hurdles, he said.

The issue is a cause for concern as it affects the result of schools. Students are facing problems with regard to the completion of their syllabus. They have to take private coaching most of the time,” says Kailash Sharma, an office-bearer of the Abhibhawak Ekta Manch, a body of parents here.

He said parents had protested several times in the past by locking the main gate of schools, but to no avail. Chatar Singh, district president of the Haryana Primary Teachers' Association, alleged that deputing teachers for non-academic work like the preparation of voter cards and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) had cost the students dear.

Opposing the move to close schools with low student strength, he said the government must review the causes behind the issue and address the issue of staff shortage.

DEO Asha Dahiya said she would have to check details of the vacant posts. However, measures were in place to ensure availability of the teaching staff in the schools, she added.

