Gurugram: 43-year-old dies by suicide, former employer booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

A 43-year-old man, who used to work as a driver, allegedly died by suicide at his home in Gandhi Nagar colony on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Harjinder Singh had been driving a blood bank van for two weeks. Before taking the extreme step, Harjinder reportedly sent a voice message to his wife, alleging that his former employer was harassing him and did not pay him his salary. The suspect, RK Tuteja, was booked under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC on Wednesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram