Rs 44.1 cr okayed for upgrade of paediatric units in district hospitals

Chandigarh, July 1

With an aim to enhance paediatric care across the state, CM Nayab Singh Saini has sanctioned Rs 44.1 crore per annum to strengthen the 12-bedded paediatric units already established in district hospitals.

While disclosing this here today, Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta said these 12-bedded paediatric units were initially set up under the Emergency Covid Response Package Phase-II.

He said out of the Rs 44.1 crore, Rs 38.8 crore would be utilised annually for the engagement of essential medical personnel, including 21 intensivists, 105 duty medical officers (trained in ICU), 420 ICU-trained staff nurses/nursing sisters, 105 OT/anesthesia technicians and 21 Counselors to ensure the smooth operationalisation of these paediatric units.

He said the recruitment of this critical workforce would be conducted through walk-in interviews, advertised on the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) website and the National Health Mission portal. A committee headed by the DGHS would oversee the recruitment process. In addition, support staff would be engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited with an estimated yearly expenditure of Rs 5.3 crore. A separate cell would be created within the DGHS office to maintain records and manage other service-related matters concerning the manpower for the ICUs.

