44% faculty posts vacant at KCGMC, studies hit

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 9

Patients and students at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) here are facing difficulties as 71 posts (nearly 44 per cent) of the 162 sanctioned posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are lying vacant.

Students claimed that they had raised the issue with the Director of the KCGMC, but to no avail. “The existing faculty members are overburdened. They have to take classes and also provide services to the patients reaching at the institute,” a student said.

Acute staff shortage Of the 80 sanctioned posts of senior resident, 71 are vacant

Only 54 junior residents are working against 75 allocated posts

The institute has 28 vacancies of demonstrator against 37 posts

The KCGMC is also facing an acute shortage of other staff. Out of the 80 sanctioned posts of senior resident, 71 are lying vacant. Only 54 junior residents are working against the allocated strength of 75. The institute has 28 vacancies of demonstrator, assistant to the professors, against the 37 sanctioned posts.

Although there are six sanctioned posts, no radiologist is employed with the institute at present. “The KCGMC is running without a regular radiologist for the past around two years, due to which the patients have to get their tests from facilities outside the hospital premises,” an official of the college said. Besides, many posts of laboratory technician and paramedical staff are yet to be filled.

In the coming days, patients with head-related injuries and ailments will have to seek treatment at other hospitals as the only neurosurgeon at the institute has filed his resignation, an official of the college said.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC, said, “Interview process for the recruitment of seven junior residents is underway. We have engaged private radiologists for conducting MRI scans. The ultrasound tests of the patients are being done at the private centre for which we pay.”