44 proposals cleared at municipal corporation General House meeting in Yamunanagar

A General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), was held on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Mayor Suman Bahamani in Yamunanagar.

The meeting discussed 44 proposals related to development works, unauthorised colonies, pollution, traffic, cleanliness, health, street lighting, property tax, and other issues and passed them.

Advertisement

According to information, some municipal councillors demanded action against a JE of the municipal corporation for poor performance in creating property IDs and other tasks.

Advertisement

Following this complaint, initially, on the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani; Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad suspended the JE, but later heard his response.

After hearing the JE’s response, the Municipal Commissioner formed a committee headed by the Assistant Engineer of the MCYJ, Mrinal Jaiswal, to prepare an investigation report on the JE’s performance over the past six months.

Advertisement

If the investigation found the JE’s performance report to be inadequate, action wouldbe taken against him.

At the House meeting, orders were also issued to take action against another JE for failing to repair a damaged electricity pole even after two months. Additionally, an agency was debarred from carrying out development works for failing to maintain quality in development works.

“Some senior officials do not take General House meetings seriously. Show-cause notices will be issued against such senior officers from other departments who were absent in today’s House meeting,” said Bahamani.

At the meeting, an officer of the Town and Country Planning Department gave details of the action taken against illegal colonies and illegal constructions.

The officers from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said 160 challans were issued to defaulters in the last six months for using single-use plastic, while a fine of Rs 2.80 lakh was collected from them.

An SDO of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam told the House that they had removed the illegal cable wires on the electricity poles from 47 sites.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Gulia told the House that the police had registered 116 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 216 accused this year so far. He said 5,000 challans had been issued for violating traffic rules and 415 challans for violation of no-parking.

Apart from these, solutions to various problems of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri were also discussed in detail. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ombir Singh, Executive Officer Jarnail Singh, Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman, Harish Kumar, Mandev Kumar, Regional Taxation Officer Ajay Walia, Jitender Malhotra, Chief Sanitation Inspector Vinod Beniwal, Assistant Engineer Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Mrinal Jaiswal, Surender Dahiya, Rajesh Sharma and other officials were present in the meeting.