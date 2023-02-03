44 sarpanches back e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 2

Amidst the ongoing protest of sarpanches, there are many among them who have backed the e-tendering system and given their consent to development works through this system.

Data collected from the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) Karnal revealed that so far, it had received proposals of 73 development works from 44 gram panchayats for floating the e-tender of the works worth above Rs 2 lakh each.

As per officials, the state government has laid down an e-tendering system at the gram panchayat level for development works above Rs 2 lakh.

Sarpanches can get development works of up to Rs 2 lakh done at their level, while tendering will be done through the Haryana Engineering Works portal for the works involving an expenditure of over Rs 2 lakh.

Many sarpanches have been protesting against this system across the state. They even locked BDPO offices and blocked roads to press for their demand of the revoking of e-tendering and the “right to recall system”.

“Very few sarpanches are opposing the e-tendering system. So far, we have received proposals for 73 development works from 44 sarpanches. In the coming days, more sarpanches will submit their proposals, which show a majority of sarpanches are in favour of this system,” said Parminder Singh, XEN, PRI.

“Most of the sarpanches have submitted proposals for the construction of indoor gyms and e-library in their villages,” said the XEN.

Other sarpanches should have welcomed the e-tendering step of the government, which will bring transparency and also check corruption, he added. A sarpanch of the Nissing block said, “We are here to serve society and for the overall development of the village. It does not matter what the tender process is. We are concerned about the work to be done.”