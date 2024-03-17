44 women set on mission to raise awareness on water conservation

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 16
As many as 44 ‘Bhujal Sahelis’ —- a group of women volunteers —- are working towards addressing the issue of severe water crisis in 41 villages of the Karnal block, which falls in the ‘dark’ zone and is among the 36 blocks of the state where the groundwater level is low.
Volunteers roped in to educate people
In July 2023, we roped in 44 women volunteers to educate people not to waste water. These women visited from door to door and field to field to spread awareness. They have been tasked to check the usage of water by farmers and the recharging of the water table through different means. — Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer
The authorities say that the block has been grappling with severe water scarcity for long and it has exacerbated due to over-extraction of groundwater.
Realising the urgency of the situation, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has turned to community engagement as a key strategy for addressing the crisis and assigning the duty to a group of women who are deeply rooted in the local fabric. The authorities said the step aimed at fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards water conservation.
These women have been working towards spreading awareness and collecting readings from different instruments installed under the Atal Bhujal Yojana to check the water table.
They also keep a vigil on the use of groundwater with the help of flow meters installed on farmers’ tubewells. The results are yet to come but the department is optimistic that their efforts are contributing to improve the situation by tackling the dwindling water table.
“In July 2023, we roped in 44 women volunteers to educate people not to waste water. These women visited from door to door and field to field to spread awareness. They have been tasked to check the usage of water by farmers and the recharging of the water table through different means,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer .
The Karnal block has an average groundwater level of 16.61 m, while it recorded an average rainfall of 755 mm this year. “We are hopeful that their efforts will contribute to improving the water table,” he added. Rahar said these women were working with dedication along with other male team members in rural areas. “We appeal to the farmers to adopt crop diversification by cultivating crops that require less water. It will also help us in improving the water table,” the SE added.
Rajiv Sharma from the department said these women were conducting different activities. Rinku Sharma, a ‘Bhujal Saheli’, said they were hopeful that their efforts would produce good results and the water table would be improved. “We conduct door-to-door campaigns to educate people on preserving groundwater resources,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...