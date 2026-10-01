446 undergo health check-up at Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation camp

As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), organised a health check-up and yoga camp at the community centre in Sector 17 of Jagadhri on Wednesday.

At the camp, 446 people, including sanitation workers and municipal employees, underwent health check-ups. Of these, 182 underwent Ayurvedic procedures, while 264 underwent general medical check-ups.

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The camp was jointly inaugurated by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and BJP District President Rajesh Sapra.

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They inspected the camp and interacted with people who came for health check-ups. They also participated in the yoga session and encouraged people to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine.

The medical team at the health check-up camp included Dr Pratik, Medical Officer and in-charge of the HUDA dispensary; Dr Shruti, Dental Surgeon; Kamal Kumar; Sumit Kumar; Dr Richa, Ophthalmologist from Civil Hospital, Jagadhri; and Manju. The team conducted blood sugar, dental, eye, blood pressure and general health check-ups.

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Free consultations and medicines were also provided to the people. As many as 264 people underwent general health check-ups, 262 had their blood pressure and blood sugar levels checked, 126 had dental check-ups and 132 had their eyes examined. Besides, 182 people underwent health assessments through Ayurvedic methods. Medicines were distributed to those requiring treatment on the spot.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad provided information about the campaigns being run under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and Swachhata Hi Seva initiative. While discussing preparations for the Haryana Swachhata Mahakumbh, he appealed to people to register themselves before October 3.

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said a healthy body enabled a person to perform their duties effectively. “Sanitation workers play a vital role in keeping the city clean, so it is important to take care of their health. Regular health check-ups and yoga help promote a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, people were being made aware of healthy living by linking health and hygiene. He added that many health-related problems could be prevented by making yoga a part of daily life.

BJP District President Rajesh Sapra said organising health check-ups for sanitation workers and municipal employees was a commendable initiative. “The health of those who work tirelessly to keep the city clean should also be a priority,” he said.

Market Committee, Jagadhri, Chairman Vipul Garg, MCYJ Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman, Chief Sanitation Inspectors Harjeet Singh, Amit Kamboj and Vinod Beniwal, BJYM District President Nischal Chaudhary, Municipal Councillors Priyank Sharma and Reena Rastogi, Jayant Swami, Bhanu Pratap, Ankit Kumar, Dixit, BJP District General Secretary Narender Singh Rana, Jagdish Vidyarthi, Krishna Khadri and others were present on the occasion.