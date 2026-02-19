As many as 45 new accident-prone points have been identified across Rohtak district, raising fresh concerns over road safety and traffic management on national and state highways passing through the region.

According to official data compiled for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, several intersections, bypasses and highway stretches reported a high number of road mishaps, fatalities and injuries. The majority of the black spots are located on NH-09, NH-709, NH-352 and major PWD roads falling under the jurisdiction of Rohtak, Meham, Sampla, Kalanaur and adjoining police stations.

Among the 45 identified locations, Chuliana Mod topped the list with 13 accidents, followed by Kultana Mod and Purvi Bypass Sampla, which reported 12 accidents each. Kharawar Mandir Intersection and Haveli Dhaba recorded 11 accidents each in 2025.

Similarly, the Chhotu Ram College area and Kanak Dhaba stretch on NH-09 also reported 11 accidents each during the year. Bhali Sugar Mill flyover witnessed 10 accidents, while Ismaila Bypass reported 10 mishaps. The HP Petrol Pump Meham Bypass also figured among the worst-hit locations with nine accidents and a high number of injuries.

Apart from these, several other spots such as Jalebi Chowk, Jassia Flyover, Makdoli Toll, Ambedkar Chowk-Sonipat Stand-Subhash Chowk, Valmiki Chowk, Hisar Bypass Chowk and New Bus Stand-Kalanaur recorded multiple accidents, indicating the widespread nature of the road safety challenge in the district.

Officials said the accident-prone points were identified on the basis of frequency of accidents, fatalities and injuries reported during 2025. “With 45 new black spots added to the list, the district authorities are now expected to prioritise remedial action to prevent further loss of life and ensure safer commuting for residents and highway users in the district,” said sources.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said inadequate lighting, unsafe median cuts, lack of pedestrian facilities, overspeeding, incomplete roadworks and uncontrolled access points were posing serious risks. All departments concerned have been directed not to limit themselves to merely identifying problems, but to ensure time-bound solutions and visible results on the ground.

He emphasised that permanent engineering solutions, including improved lighting, safe pedestrian crossings, channelisation, access control and traffic-calming measures, were needed on priority at the most fatal accident spots.

The DC has also issued instructions to officials concerned to prioritise pedestrian safety around schools, markets, hospitals and national highways. Additionally, officials have been directed to develop footpaths, zebra crossings, refuge islands, signboards and road markings as per prescribed standards.

“In police station areas with high accident rates (red zones), joint inspections should be conducted by the police and concerned engineering agencies to carry out focused corrective action. Temporary safety measures such as barricading, reflectors, warning signage, blinkers and speed control must be made mandatory at all road repair and construction sites without exception,” Gupta added.