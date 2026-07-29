As many as 45 new accident-prone locations have been identified in Rohtak district following an analysis of road accidents reported between January 1 and December 31, 2025. The list, prepared by the district authorities, highlights several stretches along national highways and major roads where repeated accidents have claimed lives and left many injured.

Advertisement

Among the identified locations, Chuliana Mod emerged as the most accident-prone point, recording 13 accidents that resulted in six fatalities and 11 injuries. It was followed closely by Kultana Mod and Purvi Bypass, Sampla, each witnessing 12 accidents, while Kharawar Mandir Intersection, Haveli Dhaba and Chhotu Ram College reported 11 accidents each.

Advertisement

The data reveal that the majority of the black spots are situated on the busy National Highway-9, which passes through Rohtak district and is maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Several accident-prone locations have also been identified on NH-709, NH-352, SH-18 and roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Advertisement

“One of the most alarming findings is the high number of fatalities reported at certain locations. Bhali Sugar Mill Flyover recorded nine deaths in 10 accidents, while Karotha village reported eight fatalities in seven accidents. The Haveli Dhaba area witnessed seven deaths, and Gohana Bypass Gol Chakkar claimed six lives during the period under review,” said an official.

He said other prominent accident-prone locations include Meham Bypass, Madina Mod Radio Station, Jalebi Chowk, Jassia Flyover, Makdoli Toll, IIM Intersection, Ambedkar Chowk near Sonepat Stand, Hisar Bypass Chowk and New Bus Stand, Kalanaur.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rohtak administration has intensified inspections of school buses to ensure the safety of students, with more than 600 vehicles checked during the first six months of 2026.

The official data shows that a total of 613 school buses were inspected between January and June this year, leading to the issuance of 19 challans for violations of safety norms. The checks are being carried out under a statewide initiative aimed at ensuring compliance with prescribed standards for school transport vehicles.

“The highest number of inspections in 2026 was conducted in May, when 122 buses were checked, followed by 112 in March and 111 in April. While no challans were issued in June despite inspections of 63 buses, the authorities penalised four buses in March and six each in April and May for violating safety regulations,” said an official.

The enforcement drive follows extensive inspections carried out in 2025, when the district authorities checked 1,298 school buses and issued 26 challans over the course of the year. The largest number of inspections last year was recorded in February, when 454 buses were examined, while the highest number of challans was issued in November, when 13 buses were penalised.