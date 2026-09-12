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Home / Haryana / 45 sanitation workers detained for opposing garbage removal in Haryana's Fatehabad

45 sanitation workers detained for opposing garbage removal in Haryana's Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The police detain protesting sanitation workers in Fatehabad on Friday.
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Fatehabad’s garbage crisis took a tense turn on Friday when the Municipal Council’s clean-up drive at a dumping point on Bighar Road faced resistance from striking sanitation workers.

As soon as the workers learnt about the garbage removal operation, a large group of protesters reached the site and began opposing the move. The police were called in to prevent the situation from escalating. When the workers refused to leave the spot, 45 of them were detained.

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Municipal Council staff had started clearing the accumulated garbage when the protesting workers arrived. The police asked them to move away, but the sanitation workers stayed put, maintaining that their strike would continue until their demands were resolved.

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A heated exchange also took place between a woman sanitation worker and police personnel, adding to the tension at the dumping point.

After the protesters were detained, the Municipal Council continued its garbage removal operation under police security.

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The civic body also started cleaning different parts of the city to address the garbage crisis. The sanitation workers’ strike has resulted in garbage piling up at several locations across Fatehabad. With heaps of garbage at the dumping point growing with every passing day, the council has made alternative arrangements for garbage collection.

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers said they would not call off their strike until their talks with the government and the administration led to a solution. They maintained that their demands should be addressed instead of making alternative arrangements for garbage removal. The Municipal Council has stepped up efforts to keep the city clean despite the ongoing strike.

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