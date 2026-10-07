45-year-old contractor shot dead at solar plant in Sirsa

A 45-year-old contractor was shot dead inside a solar power plant near Jamal village in Sirsa on Tuesday afternoon, with the police suspecting a possible financial dispute behind the killing.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm at a solar plant being developed by Hexa Sun Energy Pvt Ltd near the Rajasthan border. According to the police, two-three unidentified men entered the plant and opened fire at the contractor, identified as Subhash Chandra, before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

Chandra, a resident of Jamal village, sustained multiple bullet injuries to his back. The bullets reportedly passed through his body. Plant workers rushed him to the Civil Hospital, Sirsa, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Police teams reached the site soon after the incident and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the family has been informed.

Preliminary investigation has indicated a possible dispute between Chandra and one of his partners over financial dealings, the police said. Investigators are probing the nature of the dispute and trying to identify the partner.

Advertisement

The police said Chandra had a criminal record in the past, but the motive behind the killing had not yet been established.

A police spokesperson said the family had not filed a complaint so far. Further action would be taken after receiving the complaint and completion of the investigation.