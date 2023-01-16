45-yr-old man dies by 'suicide', kin block road

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, January 15

Family members and relatives of around 45 years old Hoshiyar Singh of Bhagal village in the district, who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by the police, blocked a road near the new bus stand in Kaithal city on Sunday.

They demanded the arrest of the police personnel responsible for his death. After the assurance of DSP Vivek Chaudhary of a fair investigation, the family members lifted the blockade. The family members alleged that ASI Pardeep posted in CIA-2 along with other police personnel took Hoshiyar Singh’s son Malkiat with them on January 13. When Hoshiyar Singh along with others reached the CIA-2 office to inquire about his son, the family members alleged that ASI Pardeep and three other police personnel told them that Malkiat was arrested on the charge of mobile theft. The family members alleged that the police personnel started harassing Hoshiyar Singh, due to which he took the extreme step.

On the complaint of Birbhan, brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against ASI Pardeep. The family members refused to get the postmortem of the body done and demanded action against the other police personnel present there.

“We have registered a case against the police official and the investigation is on,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP).